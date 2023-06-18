CHEAT SHEET
    Taylor Swift Announces Next Single—It’s Four Years Old

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Taylor Swift poses with the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Female Country Artist, Favourite Country Album award.

    AUDE GUERRUCCI/Reuters

    Taylor Swift revealed that “Cruel Summer,” the hit song from her 2019 studio album, Lover, will be re-released as her next single. She made the announcement during her Saturday concert in Pittsburgh, the latest stop on The Eras Tour. “So basically, Cruel Summer was on the Lover album,” Swift said. “That album came out four years ago. And I just need to let you know something. Cruel Summer—that song was my pride and joy on that album. That was my favorite song.” Swift said that the COVID pandemic stopped the song from being a single before. But now, Swift said “Cruel Summer” is seeing a surge in popularity. “It's rising on the streaming charts so crazy,” she said. “And my label just decided to make it the next single.”

