CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Taylor Swift Announces Next Single—It’s Four Years Old
NEW AGAIN
Read it at The Daily Mail
Taylor Swift revealed that “Cruel Summer,” the hit song from her 2019 studio album, Lover, will be re-released as her next single. She made the announcement during her Saturday concert in Pittsburgh, the latest stop on The Eras Tour. “So basically, Cruel Summer was on the Lover album,” Swift said. “That album came out four years ago. And I just need to let you know something. Cruel Summer—that song was my pride and joy on that album. That was my favorite song.” Swift said that the COVID pandemic stopped the song from being a single before. But now, Swift said “Cruel Summer” is seeing a surge in popularity. “It's rising on the streaming charts so crazy,” she said. “And my label just decided to make it the next single.”