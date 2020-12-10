Taylor Swift Announces ‘Folklore’ Sister Album, ‘Evermore,’ Will Drop at Midnight

Read it at Twitter/Taylor Swift
If you’ve only just emotionally recovered from Taylor Swift’s melancholy masterpiece Folklore, there’s good news and bad news. In a surprise announcement Thursday morning, Swift said her new album, Evermore, will drop tonight—and told fans to expect more of the same subdued and reflective style that made them cry with Folklore. “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.” In a follow-up tweet, Swift said the new music video for her latest song, “Willow,” will also be released at midnight.