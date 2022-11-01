Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Dates for 2023 ‘Eras Tour’
‘BEEN A LONG TIME COMING’
Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she’s hitting the road with a massive stadium tour in 2023. The singer says the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be a “journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” Swift added in an Instagram post unveiling the tour, which is set to include Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers as opening acts. She noted the tour had been “a long time coming” after her 2020 shows were canceled due to the pandemic. The new run of shows will begin on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona—the same place her last tour began in 2018. Swift has released four albums since her last tour, with songs from her new record “Midnights” making history by currently occupying all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100.