CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fed Up Taylor Swift Apparently Tells CBS Cameras to ‘Go Away’
BAD BLOOD
Read it at Deadline
She might be in her football era, but that doesn’t mean Taylor Swift is happy to have a new set of cameras following her. During the AFC Championship between Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, Swift was spotted at one point by CBS cameras in the box she was sharing with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s parents, Jason and Donna Kelce, among others. As the network promoted its Grammys coverage, the camera panned to Swift, with the pop star appearing to spot herself on the television during the live broadcast. According to Deadline, Fox News and the Daily Mail, Swift appears to say, “Go away, please!” The Chiefs went on to win the game 17-10, earning them a spot at next month’s Super Bowl.