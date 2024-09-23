Taylor Swift Appears to Skip Her First Chiefs Game of Season
NO SHOW
It appears Taylor Swift has skipped her first Chiefs game of the season, after the pop star was a no-show at Kansas City’s road matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Swift, who started dating the Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce last year, made appearances at both of the Chiefs’ first two games of the season—both wins at home against Baltimore and Cincinnati. Swift’s presence at Chiefs games has already courted minor controversy this year after she was seen hamming it up with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes who previously liked social media posts from former President Trump. Swift endorsed Trump’s Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, earlier this month. Swift typically doesn’t announce her appearances at NFL games beforehand, and it wasn’t clear where the singer was on Sunday night. She was spotted on Saturday in New York alongside Gigi Hadid, however, on a night out. The Chiefs eventually triumphed over the Falcons after a slow start, maintaining the Super Bowl champions’ perfect 3-0 record for the start of the 2024 season.