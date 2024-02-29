Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce’s Games Before They Went Public
ON THE DL
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance flew under the radar for longer than anyone realized. On a recent podcast, Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt revealed that Swift had actually been attending Kelce’s games before her splashy Sept. 24 appearance, which propelled rumors of their burgeoning relationship. “When [Taylor] started to come around, it was privately,” Merritt said. “She was coming into the stadiums without people knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it.” Swift was first spotted on Sept. 24, cheering from the box with Kelce’s mom, and her team played coy with dating rumors for a while, telling outlets they were “just hanging out.” But with Merritt’s new info, Swift may have attended any of the three preseason or two regular season games that preceded her Week 3 debut. Merritt also defended all the attention Swift received during the games. ”There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re with Travis,” he said. “So, therefore, you’re our little sister… You’re part of our family.”