    Prince William Reportedly Takes Kids to Taylor Swift Concert

    THE HEARTBREAK PRINCE

    Owen Lavine

    Breaking News Intern

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Taylor Swift

    Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint via Getty Images

    With Kate Middleton undergoing treatment following her cancer diagnosis, Prince William reportedly took their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis to see a Taylor Swift concert for his 42nd birthday. Middleton, who announced in March she was receiving chemotherapy, was not present at the show, according to PageSix. Prince William previously attended a charity dinner in November 2013 hosted at the Kensington Palace where Swift performed. Prince William got on stage alongside the star and Bon Jovi, a decision he later told a podcast had made him cringe. Swift reportedly asked him to come on stage, which he obliged. “To this day, I still do not know what came over me … But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,’” he said of the experience.

