Prince William Reportedly Takes Kids to Taylor Swift Concert
THE HEARTBREAK PRINCE
With Kate Middleton undergoing treatment following her cancer diagnosis, Prince William reportedly took their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis to see a Taylor Swift concert for his 42nd birthday. Middleton, who announced in March she was receiving chemotherapy, was not present at the show, according to PageSix. Prince William previously attended a charity dinner in November 2013 hosted at the Kensington Palace where Swift performed. Prince William got on stage alongside the star and Bon Jovi, a decision he later told a podcast had made him cringe. Swift reportedly asked him to come on stage, which he obliged. “To this day, I still do not know what came over me … But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,’” he said of the experience.