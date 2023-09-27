Taylor Swift Beau Jokes About Losing His Private Life
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce admits his private life is no longer private—and he’s only got himself to blame after inviting new girlfriend Taylor Swift to watch him play football. Kelce addresses the issue in a teaser clip for the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. “We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life—now we’ve got to talk about it,” Jason says. “My personal life that is not so personal,” Travis replies. “I did this to myself Jason, I know this.” Swift’s appearance at the Arrowhead stadium, where she sat in a box with Kelce’s mother, was taken as confirmation of the couple’s relationship after months of rumors. “So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Jason asks. The full podcast will be released Wednesday.