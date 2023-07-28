CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift fans dancing and jumping around at two of her concerts in Seattle generated seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake, according to a seismologist. The “Eras Tour” shows at Lumen Field over the last weekend created even more activity than the 2011 “Beast Quake,” when Seattle Seahawks fans celebrated a touchdown by Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, used data from the same seismometer that recorded the Seahawks’ revelry to compare it with the Swifties’ jubilation. “The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake,’” Caplan-Auerbach told CNN of the Swift shows. “It absolutely doubled it.”