Taylor Swift Does Surprisingly Well in Poll Against Trump and Harris

Taylor Swift could give both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris a run for their money if she threw her “22” hat into the White House race, according to a New York Times presidential poll.

The pop phenom came out with a 44 percent “favorability rating” among likely voters across the country, falling just short of Trump’s 47 percent and the 48 percent who favor Harris.

But 34 percent had unfavorable views of Swift, which is much better than the results for Trump, with a 51 percent unfavorability rating, and Harris with 49 percent.

Not surprisingly, given Swift’s ringing endorsement of Harris following the presidential debate, a big chunk of her support came from Democrats, with 70 percent viewing her favorably, compared to 23 percent of Republicans.

Just 11 percent of Democrats looked at her unfavorably, while 60 percent of Republicans were clearly not fans.

Swift also did well with independents, with 41 percent viewing her favorably and 32 percent unfavorably.

The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena College poll was conducted between Sept. 11 to 16, before the debate and Swift going public with her backing of Harris.

The pop star wrote on Instagram that she was lining up behind the Democratic nominee because “she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The endorsement did not go down well with Trump, who wrote in a Truth Social post over the weekend: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

There was one category, The New York Times reported, that didn’t know who Swift was or didn’t much care. That 22 percent of voters is largely composed of males over 65.

Despite her influence over her millions of fans, the singer has never indicated any interest in going into politics.

But some wish Swift’s lyrics in her hit song “The 1” were pertinent to the 2024 presidential election: “It would have been sweet if it could’ve been me.”