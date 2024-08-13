Conor Kennedy, Son of RFK Jr. Who Dated Taylor Swift, Proposes to Brazilian Singer Giulia Be

Never Ever Getting Back Together, it seems, with Taylor Swift’s ex Conor Kennedy having just popped the question with his new girlfriend, Brazilian singer-songwriter Giulia Be.

Kennedy, son of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., had been dating Be for a little more than two years before proposing on Monday, when the happy couple posted a candlelit Instagram clip of themselves kissing and hugging at home with the caption: “Easiest yes of all time.”

“I literally can’t believe this, I’m dreaming,” Be says to the camera. “I love it that we are both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It’s perfect.”

Conor Kennedy first edged into the limelight himself from under the shadow of his father’s notoriously bizarre quirks—from anti-vax campaigns and roadkill freezers to HIV denialism and hungry brain worms—back in 2012, when he briefly dated pop superstar come cultural phenomenon Taylor Swift.

Though theirs was apparently only a summer fling, it was sufficiently serious for Swift to shell out for a $5 million property near the Kennedy family compound in Massachusetts, with the split apparently seismic enough to have entered her (admittedly fairly sizeable) canon of breakup songs.

Kennedy made headlines again in Oct. 2022 after announcing on Instagram he’d secretly enlisted to join the Ukrainian International Legion just days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion that February. “I told one person here [in the US] where I was, and I told one person there [in Ukraine] my real name,” he wrote. “I didn’t want my family for friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there.”

It’s not known whether he saw frontline action, or how long exactly he served, though he was back in the U.S. by the time of the post.