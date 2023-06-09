Swifties Blast Elon Musk for ‘Napoleon Dynamite in Drag’ Tweet
‘SO BITTER’
A swarm of Swifties immediately came after Elon Musk after he posted a tweet comparing the American music star to Napoleon Dynamite, an awkward teen character from the 2004 movie of the same name. His since-deleted post featured a photo of the curly-headed nerd wearing thick glasses next to one of Taylor Swift and text that said “When you realize Taylor Swift is actually Napoleon Dynamite in drag.” “Am TS fan – of course – but how do we know for sure they’re different people?” Musk wrote. Fans swooped in to defend Swift, claiming, “He is so bitter that she doesn’t acknowledge him” and “He needs her attention so bad.” One user slammed his appearance, tweeting, “He should look at himself in the mirror, worry about that.” Other Swifties said Musk had “gone too far” and that he “needs to leave her alone.”