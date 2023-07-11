Taylor Swift Fans Rage After Ticketmaster Pauses France ‘Eras’ Ticket Sales
C’EST LA VIE
The bad blood between Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster potentially entered a new phase on Tuesday as sales for the singer’s “Eras” tour were abruptly suspended in France. In a statement on Twitter, Ticketmaster announced that the “The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold.” “We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible,” the company added. The problem appears to be related to a technical issue that means people are unable to log into the website using their passwords. Swifties desperate to secure highly sought-after tickets for one of their idol’s shows in Paris next May were understandably furious, complaining that tickets in their online baskets had been lost in the snafu and that users had waited for hours for the sale to restart.