Taylor Swift Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker Claiming She’s His Baby’s Mother
Taylor Swift has received a temporary restraining order against a 45-year-old man she said claims she’s the mother of his son, and a series of other “untrue” statements, as he repeatedly shows up to her Los Angeles residence. “I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him,” Swift, 35, said in her declaration, but that hasn’t stopped the Colorado man, named Brian Jason Wagner, from claiming he’s “in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” she also wrote. Swift said Wagner began intruding last year, and at one point in July “was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.” Swift’s team also allegedly found that Wagner had somehow managed to get Swift’s L.A. address printed on his own driver’s license, a point he was using to threaten to divert her mail to his own real address. A background check by her team also revealed Wagner was previously incarcerated, during which time he’d sent Swift letters “about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.” His frequent intrusions, as well the “hundreds” of threatening emails have caused a “fear of imminent harm,” she wrote in the filing. Swift was granted the order, per E! News, which will prohibit Wagner from coming near her home, cars, or places of work.