Taylor Swift Hangs With Travis Kelce’s Mom at Chiefs Game as Dating Rumors Swirl
SPARKS FLY?
If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really are “New Romantics,” then Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium might just become “Holy Ground” for Swifties everywhere. At the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Chicago Bears, Swift was spotted in Kelce’s suite—and sitting next to the tight end’s mother, no less. Following fervid speculation, the appearance by the superstar songwriter all but confirms she is seeing Kelce in some capacity. The athlete joked about the rumors earlier this week, dropping by The Pat McAfee show on Thursday to reveal he’d extended an invitation to Swift to come watch him play. “I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.” Swift, on the other hand, has remained characteristically tight-lipped about any potential budding relationship, which comes around five months after it was confirmed that she and longtime beau Joe Alwyn had ended things.