Taylor Swift ‘in Shock’ Following Deadly Stabbing Attack

Taylor Swift says she is in shock following a deadly knife attack at a Swift-themed dance class that left three dead and nine injured on Monday.

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” Swift said in an Instagram story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class.”

The 17-year-old suspect allegedly broke into the Hart Space Dance studio in Southport, U.K., during a Swift-themed yoga and dance class. The suspect stabbed three children aged 6, 7, and 9 to death, and injured seven other children, five of whom are in critical condition, and two adults, according to a statement from the Merseyside Police.

“My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47am at an address Southport. When they arrived they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in a statement.

The suspect was “arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives,” on Monday, Kennedy added.

The family of Bebe King, 6, who was killed during the attack, wrote in a statement to police obtained by the BBC, “no words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

The parents of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, also wrote in a statement: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

A JustGiving fundraiser set up “to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport” has raised $169,510 above the $16,674 goal.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer along with other ministers visited Southport on Tuesday following the attack, offering their condolences.

Starmer laid a wreath on a memorial set up for the victims with a note that read, “To the victims families and people of Southport our hearts are broken. There are no words for such profound loss. The nation’s thoughts are with you.”

Starmer also issued his condolences in a post on X on Monday.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was spotted on video wearing a green-hoodie and pacing outside a house 20 minutes before the attack, according to ITV. The house was later raided by police.