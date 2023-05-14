Taylor Swift Interrupts Song to Help Fan During Her Sold-Out Eras Tour

Read it at TMZ
Taylor Swift proved she has her fans’ backs on Saturday night when she interrupted a song to help one out during a scuffle with security. Swift was in the middle of performing “Bad Blood” during a Philadelphia stop on her sold-out Eras Tour when she noticed a skirmish in the crowd. “She’s fine,” she reportedly yelled out to a security guard, according to TMZ. “She wasn’t doing anything.” The episode seemed to leave Swift slightly agitated, prompting a more direct, “Hey, stop!” to the security guard. An attendee said on Twitter that security at Lincoln Financial Field was being unnecessarily aggressive in blocking fans from the barricades, according to TMZ.