Taylor Swift Is Directing a Self-Penned Feature Film

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Taylor Swift Is Directing a Self-Penned Feature FilmMASTERMINDHelen HolmesCulture ReporterPublished Dec. 09, 2022 12:16PM ET Sarah Morris/FilmMagic/GettyMegastar songwriter Taylor Swift is making inroads into the movie business. Following the success of 2021’s acclaimed All Too Well: The Short Film, the 11-time Grammy winner will make her feature-length directorial debut with an original, Swift-written script produced by Searchlight Pictures, Variety reports. Further details are not yet known. Swift’s latest pop album, Midnights, broke sales and streaming records when it was released at the end of October. Read it at Variety