Taylor Swift Joins Pete Davidson in Roasting SNL Newbies

Before her show-stopping performance of the new 10-minute “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version) on Saturday Night Live, musical guest Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance in the latest short film from Please Don’t Destroy.

The taped sketch started as a bit about how cast member Pete Davidson wanted to make a video with the trio of new SNL writers—Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy—about “how we’re all like best friends and how we’re like boys,” but quickly revealed itself to be a song called “Three Sad Virgins.”

“Another day in the life of Pete, just sitting in a courtside seat,” Davidson rapped. “People want to take my picture with selfie sticks, it winds up on Page Six. It’s never ending. Everyday, I’m trending. People want to see the texts that I’m sending. All my friends are cool and famous—except these three sad virgins.”

But the music video really picked up when Davidson invited a friend to join them. “Damn, guys, I’m sorry, I thought this would be a fun thing for all of us,” he said. “If it’s not, then, let’s just end it…. I mean, after we do the bridge.”

Right on cue, Swift entered the scene to belt, “Ben is like a sad Ron Weasley, he looks like if Big Bird lost all his feathers. And Martin has the charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow. John has a big-ass bowling ball head, how does he stay upright with that big, fat melon? And none of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl.”

“Because they’re three sad virgins,” she and Davidson sang to end the song. “And they’re gonna die alone.”

Swift continued to dominate SNL after her first performance when Colin Jost made her the focus of his opening “Weekend Update” joke.

“Well, guys, I think the lesson we all learned this week is never break up with Taylor Swift,” he said to screaming cheers from the crowd. “Or she will sing about you for 10 minutes on national television. At the very least, return the scarf.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.