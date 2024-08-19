Taylor Swift Meets With Stabbing Victims at London ‘Eras Tour’ Show
‘MOST MAGICAL NIGHT’
Taylor Swift met and took photos with two young victims of a U.K. stabbing attack that left three of her young fans dead. In photos shared by TMZ from one of her Wembley Stadium shows in London, Swift can be seen wearing one of her blinged-out Eras Tour costumes and smiling with the young fans and their family. Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, also joined in for photos. Their meeting was first confirmed by Sami Foster, the girls’ mother, on TikTok. “The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all,” Foster captioned a slideshow of photos. Following the attack in England’s Southport last month, Swift expressed her grief on Instagram. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” Swift wrote. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class.”