Taylor Swift Named Time’s Person of the Year for 2023
UNSTOPPABLE
As if Taylor Swift’s 2023 couldn’t get any better, she was named Wednesday as Time magazine’s Person of the Year. The publication heralded her as a “master storyteller of the modern era” who has hit her zenith in 2023 with her record-breaking Eras Tour, concert movie, and unending chart supremacy. “This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” she said in an interview announcing her award. Swift follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elon Musk, and Kamala Harris in receiving the accolade. Her award is a first, however, in that she’s now the only woman to appear twice on a Person of the Year cover since the franchise began in 1927. She was previously included among the “Silence Breakers” who were given the honor in 2017 for inspiring women to speak out about sexual misconduct.