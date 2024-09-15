Taylor Swift Nemesis Scooter Braun Lends Support After Trump Snub
BROKEN CLOCK
Someone check and see if hell has frozen over, because Scooter Braun just spoke out in support of Taylor Swift. Braun’s support came after Donald Trump said he hated Swift in an all-caps Truth Social post on Sunday. In a response on his Instagram story, the music executive posted a screenshot of Trump’s message and added his own at the bottom that read, “Shake it off Donald. Kamala 2024.” “Shake it off” is a reference to one of the singer’s biggest hits. For non-Swifties not up to date on the Braun and Swift beef, People reports that the two had a falling out years ago over drama that involved Kanye West and Justin Bieber, but the crux of their feud stems from Braun obtaining, and later selling, the masters to the bulk of Swift’s songs. This is what led to the star rerecording her albums and dubbing them “Taylor’s Version.” “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Swift wrote on Tumblr after Braun purchased her catalog in 2019. It’s unclear if Braun meant his post to be an olive branch or just a knock at Trump.