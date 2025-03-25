Taylor Swift’s BFF Speaks Out After Losing Custody of Kids

The University of Georgia student whose grinning mugshot went viral after her arrest has been detained by cops again—this time with a friend. Just weeks after she was arrested and charged with speeding, Lily Stewart was apprehended again on obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering and prowling charges, according to online police records. TMZ was the first to report the story, and it now adds that a Harvard University football player was busted alongside Stewart at 3 a.m. Sunday on University of Georgia property. Junior Crimson tight end Seamus Gilmartin, 20, and a couple of others were all arrested after an alarm was triggered, TMZ reported. The group reportedly fled when they saw a police officer, but they were later caught. Gilmartin complied and was arrested with two allegedly fake IDs, one from New York and one from California. He was charged with having fake identification, underage possession of alcohol, and loitering/prowling, and was banned from the campus for two years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT