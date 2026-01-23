Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed in a social media post that she had been diagnosed with stage two chronic kidney disease. “I have a medical announcement, not because I want you to worry, but because I want you to take precautions in your own life,” Frankel told her Instagram followers on Thursday before explaining that she had been diagnosed by a specialist earlier in the day after some blood tests raised concerns. Frankel added that the doctor told her it could be the result of an autoimmune condition or a traumatic experience she had years ago involving a near-fatal allergic attack, but also noted that she doesn’t drink much water. She said that in the future she would have to make some changes, including avoiding ibuprofen, turmeric, and ice cream, and drinking significantly more water. “It’s important to go and get your blood all of your blood work done, all of it, be thorough and then do the follow-ups for anything that seems like an outlier,” the 55-year-old told her followers. The former Housewife has had a tumultuous start to the year, having returned early from a New Year’s getaway to St Barts with a bacterial infection on her face.
Taylor Swift Pal’s Second Husband Files for Divorce After Secret Marriage
Actress and model Jaime King is headed for a surprise divorce after her husband, Austin Sosa, filed to end their marriage on Thursday, according to TMZ. The filing followed reports that the couple married in a secret ceremony, though their engagement had been reported last summer. It remains unclear when they officially wed. News outlets reported in July 2025 that King, 46, and Sosa, an investment banker, were engaged. At the time, King’s representative said, “Jaime is embracing a joyful new chapter with her engagement to Austin Sosa,” adding that her sons “remain her top priority.” The White Chicks star, shares two sons, James, 12, and Leo, 10, with her ex-husband, Kyle Newman. Leo is the godson of pop star Taylor Swift. King filed for divorce from Newman in May 2020, and the split was finalized in September 2023. In March 2025, Newman was granted sole physical custody of their children, after King failed to complete a drug and alcohol rehab program. The new divorce filing came weeks after reports that King was seen in Los Angeles getting cozy with hotelier Vikram Chatwal, 54.
Renee Good was shot in the breast, arm, and near her left temple, according to autopsy details revealed by her family attorneys. An independent postmortem commissioned by law firm Romanucci and Blandin found that the wounds to Good’s left forearm and right breast were not life-threatening, but the shot that entered her head killed her. The autopsy was described as “preliminary.” Video of the incident shows ICE agent Jonathan Ross firing multiple bullets at Good from the front and side of her car. The DHS and administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have attempted to claim that Good was a “domestic terrorist” who was trying to run Ross over. However, video from the scene shows Good turning away from hitting Ross as another ICE agent wrestled with her car door. The killing triggered mass ICE protests in Minneapolis, and tensions have simmered as administration and local officials put out competing narratives about protests and immigration in Minnesota. Vance appeared in the state on Thursday to try to downplay alarming stories about ICE’s activity in the state.
The FBI is investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding former Colts owner Jim Irsay’s death in May. Investigators subpoenaed information regarding Irsay’s drug use and about his doctor, Harry Haroutunian. Haroutunian has been under new scrutiny after a Washington Post report that found that Irsay had relapsed in the months before he died suddenly at 65. Haroutunian is famous for having a Rolodex of celebrity clients that he has reportedly helped through addiction, including Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. Irsay’s death was initially said to have been because of a cardiac arrest stemming from pneumonia and existing heart issues. The sports mogul had a history of addiction that was revealed publicly in 2014 after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and with prescription drugs in his possession. His most severe relapse occurred in December 2023. The Washington Post found that Haroutunian had then provided him with allegedly excessive prescriptions of opioid pills and ketamine injections. The Post also found that the addiction doctor had provided similar drugs, at comparable dosages, to Irsay before he died in 2025. Haroutunian has denied any wrongdoing, telling the Washington Post, “I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him… as a brother.”
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a drag performer named Pattie Gonia. The lawsuit alleges that the performer, whose given name is Wyn Wiley, uses the name Pattie Gonia in a way that could cause customer confusion. “Today Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the entrepreneur, drag queen, and activist Pattie Gonia,“ the company wrote in a statement. ”While we wish we didn’t have to do this – and actively engaged with Pattie for several years to avoid this – it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building." Patagonia said it believed it had reached an agreement with Pattie Gonia, who uses she/they pronouns when in drag, to keep her from “infringing on our trademarks.” The company said the performer broke the agreement in late 2024, when they started selling Pattie Gonia clothing and merchandise, and refused to respect their initial agreement. “Pattie Gonia’s use of a near-copy of our name commercially – including as a brand for environmental advocacy – and her trademark application seeking to obtain the exclusive right to use that name going forward, pose long-term threats to Patagonia’s brand and our activism," the statement read. A rep for Wiley did not immediately return a request for comment.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to reporters last year that he is a married man, and some podcast hosts may have cracked the code on who the mystery lady is. Rodgers has previously been romantically linked to more public figures, such as actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley. Until now, there was no word on the identity of the mysterious woman, much to the chagrin of fans. Some even suggested that Brittani, Rodgers’ wife, who was only identified by her first name, was not an actual person but an AI bot. The podcasters behind The Sports Gossip Show said they believe they worked out who Brittani is, but refused to reveal her identity publicly. They followed the information back from Rodgers’ public statements naming his sister-in-law, Mia. Explaining their investigation, one of the hosts, Charlotte Wilder, told reporters, “One of Aaron Rodgers’ very good friends is a rapper named Mike, and Mike says he’s married to a woman named Kristy, who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers’ wife, and that they have a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia.”
Kevin Johnson, a former defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, has died at the age of 55. The California-born player played college football at Los Angeles Harbor College and later for the Texas Southern Tigers at Texas Southern University. Johnson went on to play in the NFL starting in 1993. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots before joining the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad later that year. In 1995, Johnson signed with the Oakland Raiders and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he enjoyed the most productive years of his career—appearing in 11 games that season and 12 the following year before being released in 1996. Johnson was an AFL Arena Bowl champion in 1998, playing for the Orlando Predators. The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death have not been disclosed. TMZ Sports reported that members of his family have paid their condolences on social media.
Rapper The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, 46, has cleared up rumors that he had a threesome with the mother of his child, Shaniece Hairston, 32, and her reality star mother, Evelyn Lozada, 50. “That is absurd,” The Game said in response to a question on Drop the Lo podcast, which features both Hairston and Lozada as co-hosts, after Hairston asked the rapper if he ever had sex with her mom or if they ever had a threesome. “Evelyn is a 50-year-old grandma, she’s absolutely beautiful… but never have I ever [had sex with her]," the rapper added, saying that they are “a dope-a-- gangster little family.” Hairston and the rapper welcomed their son, Blaze Taylor, in late 2024, and have been co-parenting together following an alleged split in late 2025. Lozada, who became famous for her role on the reality show Basketball Wives, was allegedly friends with The Game’s ex-fiancée and the mother of his other children, Tiffney Cambridge—a claim the rapper said was not true, referring to the two instead as acquaintances. The rumors are not the first time The Game has been questioned about sleeping with someone’s mother. He was previously asked whether he had slept with Kris Jenner, 70, following a lyric on his 1992 album in which he claimed he “f--ked three Kardashians”—a claim the rapper has since denied, saying he never slept with the Kardashian matriarch.
Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison was released from federal prison early on Wednesday, having served 14 months of her original 2-year sentence. Ellison pleaded guilty to seven charges for her part in ex-boyfriend and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud conspiracy. The executives at the two companies used customer funds for risky investments and personal gain and lied to investors about the companies’ health. Ellison served as a key prosecution witness in the case against Bankman-Fried, leading to his 25-year prison sentence. Ellison was released from a minimal security federal facility early, only 440 days into her sentence, due to reports of good behavior. She will initially be released into a residential reentry facility in New York. However, authorities will continue to restrict her business activity, as the ex-CEO will not be allowed to serve as an officer or director of a public company or a cryptocurrency exchange for the next decade.
North Korean state media rolled out another surreal spectacle this week as Kim Jong Un toured a luxury spa complex. The dictator cheerfully mingling with guests dressed in swimsuits in what appeared to be a carefully staged propaganda display meant to project leisure, prosperity, and normalcy inside one of the world’s most secretive regimes. Kim marked the opening of the newly renovated Onpo Workers’ Recreation Center by presiding over a ribbon-cutting ceremony at what North Korean media described as the country’s largest hot springs resort. The complex, located at a site designated as a natural monument, is being promoted as a showcase of leisure and wellness under Kim’s leadership. State images showed Kim touring the facility and briefly entering spa rooms where guests sat in hot tubs wearing swimsuits. He was seen chatting with visitors and testing the water with his hand. The opening follows years of reconstruction ordered by Kim after a 2018 visit, when he harshly criticized the center as poorly maintained and unsanitary. He demanded a complete overhaul, a project that took several years.