Taylor Swift Replaces Blake Lively With New A-List Pal

It seems like Taylor Swift has already found a new bestie after reportedly falling out with Blake Lively.

The global superstar was spotted with actress Dakota Johnson, 35, at Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City on Thursday.

It was a family affair: Swift’s brother Austin tagged along, as did Johnson’s brother Jesse, reported The Daily Mail.

Dakota Johnson was spotted wearing this black dress and necklace at a dinner with Taylor Swift after being unveiled as Global Ambassador for Roberto Coin Thursday. Slaven Vlasic/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Roberto Coin

The two bonded during the fancy dinner only two weeks after the Daily Mail reported that Lively, 37, allegedly threatened to expose Swift’s private texts in an attempt to coerce her support in Lively’s high-stakes feud with Justin Baldoni.

The shocking report came after Baldoni’s lawyers filed a legal letter that alleged the actress tried to force Swift, 35, into issuing a public statement of support for Lively. She also allegedly tried to intimidate Swift into deleting certain text messages between them.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were spotted together at the Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs last February. Steph Chambers/Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Lively’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, also allegedly demanded “that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released,” according to the Daily Mail.

Swift, whose hit song “My Tears Ricochet” featured on the soundtrack of Baldoni’s film It Ends With Us, was initially subpoenaed for the multimillion dollar defamation case despite attempts to avoid the drama altogether. The subpoena was later withdrawn after her team insisted she “never set foot” on the set of the film.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively starred together "It Ends with Us" before the two became entangled in a massive legal battle. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Swift’s boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce, has unfollowed Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. Before their friendship breakup, Swift and Lively were extremely close. Swift is the godmother to Lively’s three daughters.

It appears she’s blowing off steam with Johnson, instead, and attempting to surround herself with an entirely new squad.

It’s not the first time Swift’s taken a step back from past besties. She famously stopped seeing model Karlie Kloss after years of friendship.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were good friends a decade ago and joined hands to walk at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2014. Now, fans speculate that their friendship has all but fizzled out completely. Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

It came after a series of iconic public appearances together—including the legendary moment where the pair held hands at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while walking down the runway in black lace. But the friendship fizzled out and in years since Kloss has been spotted with some of Swift’s past or current enemies—including Katy Perry and former music manager Scooter Braun.

Swift has also appeared to distance herself from actress Jaime King, despite being the godmother of the star’s son, Leo. King recently lost custody of her two children amid claims of substance abuse and failure to complete a stint in rehab.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift arrive at Taylor Swift's birthday party in SoHo on Dec. 13, 2023 in New York City. Raymond Hall/Raymond Hall/GC Images

Swift rolled up to the dinner with Johnson in a long floral dress, Christian Louboutin heels, and her classic red lipstick. Johnson donned a black gown and a leather jacket.

Although the new duo appear to have grown closer recently, Johnson has been spotted with Swift before and last year she performed a Saturday Night Live monologue where she referred to Swift as “the most powerful person in America.”