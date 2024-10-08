Taylor Swift Returns for Kansas City Chiefs Game After Several Weeks Away
SHE’S BACK
Taylor Swift made her triumphant return to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The pop star is frequently spotted at the Kansas City arena cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce—but the billionaire musician has been noticeably absent at the last two games on the road in Atlanta and Los Angeles. She also didn’t show up for the Kelce Car Jam, the football player’s charity event that coincided with his 35th birthday. However, Kelce did tell fans at the event she was coming in for the upcoming game, Page Six reported. Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, which became the first concert tour to gross over $1 billion in revenue in 2023, Forbes reported at the time. She returns to the road for a performance in Miami on Friday. Earlier on Monday, Swift overtook Rihanna to become the wealthiest female musician in the world.