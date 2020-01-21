Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has a Brain Tumor: ‘It’s a Really Hard Time’

Read it at Variety
Taylor Swift revealed on Tuesday that her mother, Andrea Smith, has a brain tumor. The singer said in an interview with Variety that the discovery of the tumor was made while her mother was undergoing chemotherapy after her cancer returned for a second time in 2019. She was initially diagnosed with the disease in 2015. “The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before,” Swift said. “So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.” “Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” she said, adding, “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”