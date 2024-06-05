Taylor Swift Rips ‘Invasive’ Lady Gaga Pregnancy Rumors

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift took to social media to vehemently defend fellow pop star Lady Gaga from a wave of pregnancy rumors.

The speculation over Gaga was sparked by paparazzi photos of the ARTPOP singer at her sister’s wedding on Saturday. Gaga responded to the brouhaha with a TikTok video on Tuesday in which she wrote, “Not pregnant. Just down bad cryin’ at the gym.” (That, of course, is a lyric from Swift’s song “Down Bad.”)

“Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Swift—who is no stranger to pregnancy rumors or questions about whether she does or does not plan on starting a family—wrote in a comment on Lady Gaga’s video.

She added, “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

Fans instantly went gaga over Swift’s gesture of solidarity, noting that the two artists have consistently supported one another over the years. For instance, Gaga previously praised Swift for opening up about her struggles with body image in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, calling her “really brave.” And last year, Lady Gaga’s “Applause” was a staple song from Swift’s Eras Tour pre-show playlist.

To Gaga’s credit, she also attempted to refocus the attention on something more pressing: In her TikTok video responding to the pregnancy rumors, she encouraged her followers to register to vote in November’s presidential election.