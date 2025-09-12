Taylor Swift Says She Never Agreed to Be Deposed in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Suit
IN YOUR WILDEST DREAMS
Taylor Swift is denying reports that she agreed to give a deposition in the legal battle between actress Blake Lively and co-star Justin Baldoni. Swift’s attorney wrote that she not only “did not agree” but also has “no material role” in the dispute, according to a Friday letter submitted to the court obtained by People. Swift’s team learned of Baldoni’s request just three days ago and gave an availability for her to depose on the week of Oct. 20—only if she is “forced” to do so. “We advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” the letter reads. Lively’s lawyers have labeled Baldoni’s request as “outrageous” and a tactic to get more media attention. This marks the second time Baldoni has tried to bring Lively’s friend Swift, 35, into the suit. Back in May, his team subpoenaed Swift before withdrawing it. The case, which is set for March 2026, sprang out of Lively, 38, working with Baldoni, 41, on the film, It Ends With Us, for which Swift gave license to use one of her songs. Lively accused Baldoni and his team of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied the allegations and launched a failed $400 million countersuit in response.