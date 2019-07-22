Taylor Swift Fans Go After Kamala Harris for Attending Event at Scooter Braun’s House

Taylor Swift will not be voting for Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. And neither will her millions of fans, known as Swifties, if the latest Twitter explosion is anything to go by.

On Saturday Harris’s husband posted a picture from a fundraising event at celebrity manager Scooter Braun, who Taylor happens to be in an epic battle with over the rights to her master recordings which Braun now owns.

Braun held a star-studded campaign event for Harris that included Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. Swift's fans didn't like it one bit according to Page Six, which published their angry responses.

“I was SO excited for you as a democratic candidate, but if you so choose to go to an event held by @scooterbraun, a man whose arrogance mirrors our president’s, I can no longer hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate,” tweeted a fan from @longlivesnakeT followed by the hashtag #disappointed.

Swift’s fans then piled in, with one even warning: “If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account…”

Another fan using the handle @sandiegoleah warned Harris that if she attended the event, she would lose votes. “@KamalaHarris please don’t do a fundraiser with @scooterbraun you will lose a lot of votes to @ewarren I want to support you but cannot if you associate with a bully and misogynist,” the fan wrote, followed by the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor.

Braun bought the rights to Swift’s earlier work when his Ithaca Holdings media company acquired Swift’s first label Big Machine Label Group. “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she wrote in a blog post last month when the deal was announced. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Swift told her fans that she had no prior knowledge that Braun was negotiationg the $300 million deal for her earlier work. “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” Swift wrote to her fans, assuring them that she had tried to acquire her own work for years. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”