Taylor Swift Slams ‘Bullying’ Scooter Braun in Tumblr Post
Taylor Swift took to Tumblr on Sunday to condemn Scooter Braun, who acquired Swift’s masters in a $300 million sale, the Associated Press reports. In the post, Swift writes that after learning that Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC had bought Big Machine Label Group, all she could think about was Braun’s “incessant, manipulative bullying.” Swift pointed to what she called Braun’s complicity in exploiting an “illegally recorded” phone call orchestrated by Kim Kardashian and in a music video by Kanye West that Swift dubbed “revenge porn.” The pop superstar called the sale her “worst nightmare,” writing: “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.” Swift also called out Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta, who she claims knew of her past with Braun.