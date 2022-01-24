‘Really Fucked Up’: Taylor Swift Slams Blur’s Damon Albarn for Saying She Doesn’t Write Her Own Tunes
‘WOW’
Taylor Swift blasted Blur frontman Damon Albarn on Monday for accusing her of not writing her own songs in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times. “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” the pop star tweeted. Shortly after, Albarn apologized on Twitter—and blamed it all on “clickbait.” “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally,” he said. Swift’s call-out came in response to Albarn’s interview with the Times, in which he insisted, “She doesn’t write her own songs.” When the interviewer noted that she “co-writes some of them,” Albarn only doubled down. “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes,” he said.