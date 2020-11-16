Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Old Masters
BAD BLOOD
Once again, Taylor Swift’s old masters have allegedly been sold without her knowledge or consent. On Monday, news broke that Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings has sold the songs to another private equity firm, Shamrock Holdings. As of this month, Swift is free to re-record her old music—a step the singer confirmed she still plans to take as she spoke out Monday against the sale. In fact, she’s already started.
Swift and Braun have an acrimonious relationship that stretches back to the controversy that surrounded Kanye West’s “Famous.” Swift has called Braun a “bully” and alleged that Big Machine owner Scott Borchetta blocked her from buying her own music back, a claim Borchetta has denied. Either way, Swift’s position on the new pact is clear: “I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock,” the singer wrote in a statement posted to Twitter, “but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me.” And as for the recordings? The singer said she’s started on them, “and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store.”