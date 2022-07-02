Cops Nab Stalker Who Reportedly Harassed Taylor Swift in New York City
IN CUSTODY
Another Taylor Swift stalker was nabbed by police last month after repetitive run-ins with the star’s security detail, reports TMZ, citing a law enforcement source. The man arrested is reportedly Joshua Christian, who is accused of buzzing the intercom at the base of Swift’s Manhattan home the morning of June 12, threatening to hurt her if she wouldn’t “be with him.” The website reports that Swift didn’t answer on the intercom—it also doesn’t specify if she was even home—but the creepiness caught the attention of building security, who supposedly called 911 to ask officers to hunt Christian down. The alleged incident—one that’s become increasingly common for the 32-year-old singer—comes as she’s confides with her “inner-inner circle” that she’s become secretly engaged to her British actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, The Sun reports.