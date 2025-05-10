Taylor Swift Subpoenaed in Lively-Baldoni Lawsuit
Billionaire superstar Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed in pal Blake Lively‘s legal battle with her former co-star and director Justin Baldoni ahead of the trial, which is set to begin in March of next year. Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds, their PR rep Leslie Sloane and The New York Times are all seeking to be dismissed from the $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit. In a statement given to Deadline, a spokesperson for Lively decried Team Baldoni’s attempt to turn the lawsuit into “entertainment for the tabloids,” adding that, “This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Swift was quick to emphasize the superstar’s lack of connection to It Ends With Us, saying in a statement, “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”