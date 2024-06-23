Taylor Swift Surprises London Crowd With Kim Kardashian Diss Track

The surprise song finally came for Kim Kardashian at Wembley Stadium Saturday night.

In front of an Eras Tour crowd that included famous fans like Tom Cruise and Greta Gerwig, Taylor Swift introduced the portion of her set in which she plays a song live for the first time by saying how “insane” it was that she was performing at the massive London venue eight times this summer.

“Clearly you thought this was a good idea, you believed we could do this, you wanted this to happen. It blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you properly for that,” she said from the stage, strumming her acoustic guitar. “But then on the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time somebody talks shit, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me that much tougher.”

“I’ve never played this song before, wish me luck,” Swift concluded before breaking into “thanK you aIMee,” the song from The Tortured Poets Department that is widely believed to address her feud with Kardashian—and not just because she chose to capitalize K, I and M in the title.

“I changed your name, and any real defining clues, and one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” Swift sings in the song. At another point, she reveals that she “screamed ‘Fuck you, Aimee’ to the night sky” and “can’t forgive the way you made me feel.”

Late last year, Swift finally opened up about her contentious history with Kardashian, which stemmed what she has referred to as Kanye West’s “misogynistic” lyrics about her in his song “Famous” and the ways that Kardashian publicly defended her then-husband.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” Swift told Time magazine. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”