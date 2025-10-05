Taylor Swift Tops Box Office and Beats The Rock’s ‘Smashing Machine’
'SHAKE IT OFF'
Singer Taylor Swift dominated the box office this weekend with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, surpassing films by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio. To commemorate the “Blank Space” singer’s newest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift launched a three-day showing of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. Swift’s “cinematic experience” earned $33 million domestically and $13 million internationally, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Johnson’s newest film—which sparked Oscar buzz after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival—earned only $6 million over the weekend, placing the film in third place. In second place was DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which earned $11.1 million this weekend. According to an AMC press release, Swift’s movie played at 540 AMC theater locations, along with additional non-AMC theaters in North America. The Smashing Machine played in over 3,345 theaters. Fans experienced an 89 minute compilation consisting of a music video premiere for “The Fate of Ophelia,” behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and “never-before-seen personal reflections” from Swift. The pop singer’s album released Friday and experienced record-breaking numbers. A historic 2.7 million copies sold in the first day, making it the largest week of Swift’s career according to Billboard.