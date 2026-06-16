Taylor Swift Taps Ultra-Private Wedding Planner for Big Day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have booked a famous private event planner for their New York City wedding, sources tell Page Six. Mark Seed, the man behind the scenes of many celebrity weddings, including those of Jack Antonoff and Jennifer Lawrence, is planning the celebrity couple’s wedding. Seed is a creative event planner for Exposure NY, but is only available for bookings “by special request,” as reported on the company’s website. An insider told Page Six that Seed “can build something spectacular out of nothing” and “is renowned for never, ever talking about his clients.” The extremely private nature of their planner contrasts with Swift, 36, and Kelce’s, 36, highly anticipated and publicized wedding; TMZ reported that Madison Square Garden has charged the couple $3 million to host the ceremony. Luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah said in an interview with the New York Post that the entire three-day event may cost up to $20 million. The billionaire 14-time Grammy winner and her athlete husband have a guest list of more than 1,000 for their special day.

Page Six