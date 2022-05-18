Taylor Swift Tells NYU Graduates to ‘Learn to Live Alongside Cringe’
DOCTOR OF POP
Superstar Taylor Swift was made an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts by New York University on Wednesday, becoming one of the youngest pop artists ever to be academically decorated before hitting middle age.
The 32-year-old singer addressed NYU’s 2022 graduating class, which has the distinction of being the most selective and diverse in the university’s history, at Yankee Stadium, where she was met with raucous cheers and applause.
“I’m 90 percent sure the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called ‘22,’” Swift quipped, before cracking a couple of doctor jokes and showing off her signature linguistic gifts.
“We are each a patchwork quilt of those who have loved us,” the pop star said, thanking her own parents and brother and urging the NYU crowd to appreciate their own support systems. “I try not to give anyone unsolicited advice unless they ask for it...I will, however, give you some life hacks,” Swift continued.
“Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once. Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release.”
Perhaps her best life hack? “Learn to live alongside cringe. No matter how hard to try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively.”