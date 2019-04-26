Taylor Swift Drops New Single ‘ME!’

Taylor Swift has finally let her followers in on the secret she’s been hinting at for nearly two weeks: Fans will now be able to stream the singer’s new single “ME!” as of midnight Eastern Time. Swift has been leaving a daily trail of clues for her Instagram followers bearing the caption “4.26.” The pop star appeared during the NFL draft’s first round Thursday with ABC’s Robin Roberts, which she had also teased on Instagram. Swift said her new song is about empowering people to embrace their individuality. During her interview with Roberts, the singer also said her mysterious countdown clock—which she recently launched across all of her social media platforms—will end with a song and music video featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie.