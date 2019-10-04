While seasoned cynics will of course know in their heart of hearts that Taylor Swift probably rehearsed her “I’m so shocked!” look several times in the green room, it was still a pretty hilarious moment.

And, given that the world is used to seeing Swift always perfectly put together and picture-ready, even when she is casually frolicking in the sea on the Fourth of July, this still sort-of-almost counts as a bona fide outtake from the carefully curated narrative of her life.

Jimmy Fallon punk’d the singer on his show last night by screening footage of her stumbling around her apartment in safety glasses and inelegantly chowing down on a banana in bed as she recovered from sight-correction eye surgery.

Some observers will note the clips similarity to the legendary YouTube film “David After Dentist.”

Fallon alleged he was given the footage in secret by Taylor’s mother, Andrea Swift, as a prank.

It shows a bleary and emotional post-surgery Tay-Tay on the verge of tears because she can’t grab the banana she wants from a bunch.

Taylor told Fallon she had been on “some pretty hard-core pills after [having] a laser in my eye.”

We are sure that’s true, but, we also say: Don’t give up the acting lessons anytime soon, Taylor.