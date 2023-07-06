CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift Tried to Sign Giant Deal With FTX but Was Denied: Report
Taylor Swift received acclaim following the implosion of crypto platform FTX given reports that she had previously rejected a sponsorship deal with the company over concerns about its operations. In actuality, the opposite was true, according to The New York Times. The outlet reported on Thursday that Swift’s representatives did sign an agreement with FTX—which may have been worth up to $100 million—after “more than six months of discussions.” But FTX founder (and current criminal defendant) Sam Bankman-Fried backed out at the last moment, leaving “Swift’s team frustrated and disappointed.” Swift’s spokesperson declined the Times’ request for comment.