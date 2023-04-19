Taylor Swift Was the ‘One’ Celebrity Who Actually Questioned FTX, Lawyer Says
I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE
A lawyer suing a string of A-list celebrities who promoted the failed cryptocurrency giant FTX has praised Taylor Swift as “the one person” who really did vital due diligence on the doomed company when it offered her an eye-watering sponsorship deal. Swift was reportedly in talks for a contract worth more than $100 million for Sam Bankman-Fried’s business in the months leading up to FTX’s monumental collapse in November, but the partnership never came to fruition—unlike deals the exchange signed with the likes of Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry David, and others. Attorney Adam Moskowitz, who is now handling a class action lawsuit against FTX’s celebrity promoters, claimed the defendants failed to actually look into the legality of what the company was doing before signing up to big money partnerships. “The one person I found that did that was Taylor Swift,” Moskowitz said on The Scoop podcast. “In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them, ‘Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?’” On Twitter, crypto aficionado Elon Musk said he was “not surprised” by the revelation because “Taylor is smart and her father is a well-regarded investment banker.”