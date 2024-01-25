Taylor Swift Weighing Legal Action Over AI Porn: Report
‘SHOCKING’
Last year was quantifiably the most visible one of Taylor Swift’s career thus far, and this week, trolls took the concept to a repugnant conclusion by disseminating pornographic, AI-generated images of the pop star in sexually graphic situations on X. One image was viewed over 45 million times before the account that posted it was suspended, according to The Verge. Swift is reportedly incensed. According to The Daily Mail, a source close to the singer told the outlet that “these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.” Adding that whether or not Swift will take legal action is being decided, the source said, “it is shocking that the social media platform even let [the images] be up to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone. Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.” The Daily Beast reached out to Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, for comment.