Taylor Swift Will Release New Music Tonight
On Thursday evening, the night before the first performance of Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated, Ticketmaster-crashing Eras Tour, the artist will release four previously unreleased songs at (you guessed it) midnight. Swift announced the news via her Instagram account. Three of the songs are re-records, while one is a never-before-heard scrapped track written during the Lover album period: the songs are called “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”