Taylor Swift’s Dad Investigated Over Alleged Sydney Paparazzo Assault
LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
Taylor Swift’s dad is under investigation over an alleged assault of a paparazzo in Sydney on Tuesday morning. NSW Police confirmed to the Daily Mail Australia that Scott Swift, 71, allegedly assaulted a photographer at a ferry wharf after the mega pop star’s Eras concert that night. Swift and her father were disembarking from a luxury superyacht when Scott allegedly “charged” Ben McDonald, 51. The photographer told the Daily Mail he was stunned as the incident allegedly unfolded. “She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces, and then he charged,” McDonald said. “In 23 years I have never seen anything like it.” He said he didn’t know why Papa Swift launched himself at him, but understood that it was probably just to protect the pop star. “He probably decided he needed to defend his daughter, for some reason,” McDonald said. Perhaps it’s all part of the elder Swift’s anti-hero arc. No one was injured in the incident. “The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” an NSW police spokesperson told The Sydney Morning Herald.