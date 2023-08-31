CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: The Movie Is Hitting Theaters
A two-hour-and-45-minute filmed version of Taylor Swift’s juggernaut Eras Tour will hit movie theaters in North America on Oct. 13th, the pop star announced via her social media platforms on Thursday. Opening night is already practically sold out in New York, but AMC Theatres says that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will play at all of its U.S. locations at least four times daily on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through its initial run, Variety reports. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift tweeted. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”