Taylor Swift’s Ex Matty Healy Is Already Engaged to Someone Else
PAPER RINGS
Taylor Swift clearly wasn’t the one for Matty Healy, as he and his rebound girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel, are already engaged. Following Swift and Healy’s short spring fling last year, Healy started dating model and punk rocker Gabbriette Bechtel in September, according to Page Six. Almost half a year later, the couple were rumored to be engaged, a rumor that turned out to be true after Bechtel posted her black diamond engagement ring to her Instagram story on Tuesday. “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” Bechtel wrote on her story. Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, also confirmed the rumors Wednesday on the British talk show Loose Women, saying she “couldn’t be more thrilled” for her son and future daughter-in-law, according to Page Six. “She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law,” Welch added. Swift allegedly took stabs at Healy on her songs “But Daddy I Love Him,” “The Smallest Man in the World,” and “Down Bad” from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, according to Page Six.