Taylor Swift’s Ex Slams Her After Brutal Breakup

There’s some bad blood between Taylor Swift, 35, and her ex Matty Healy, 36, who dragged her at the Glastonbury Festival while toasting himself. “What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best,” Healy said Friday, drinking a Guinness and smoking a cigarette while performing songs for his legendary band, 1975. “I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation.” Then he took a swipe at Swift: “The best, what do we say ... a poet... ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” referencing Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Later, after playing the top song “Chocolate,” the British rock star noted that he was “only joking about being a poet.” Swift and Healy’s weekslong relationship ended as quickly as it started. It fizzled out in 2023, but many fans suspect that she’s written several songs about him, including “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”