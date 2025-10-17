Taylor Swift’s Friendship is ‘Strained’ After Album Overlap

Taylor Swift’s longtime friendship with Ed Sheeran is “strained” after she released her album just three weeks after his, according to a music industry insider. Swift reportedly didn’t tell Sheeran that her album The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped on Oct. 3, would coincide with the release of his eighth album, Play, on Sept. 12. “He was very much put out and understandably peeved. It is not the first time that Taylor has done something like this. She’s got form,” the insider told the Daily Mail. They added that Sheeran “takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases.” Even though the “Shape of You” singer’s album debuted at the top spot on the charts, it fell out of the Top 10 when Swift dropped her album. The situation “left his team scrabbling to get as much attention before hers dropped.”